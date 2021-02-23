Council of Mayors talks public safety, Rapides des Joachims land annexation

STEPHEN RICCIO MRC PONTIAC Feb. 17, 2021 The MRC Pontiac Council of Mayors met for its monthly meeting on Feb. 17, organizing virtually via Zoom to discuss a multitude of regional affairs. All of the mayors were in attendance, as well as Warden Jane Toller. Transcollines public question The sole public question submitted to the MRC was from a resident asking about whether the newly revised Transcollines bus route, line 910, would be amended to allow for a direct route from the Pontiac to Ottawa. The resident explained that with the route now transferring onto Gatineau’s STO bus system instead of travelling directly through the city, the commute now takes nearly . . .

