Council talks sorting centre layoffs, 2021 budget

STEPHEN RICCIO

PONTIAC Nov. 25, 2020

The MRC Pontiac’s monthly meeting of mayors met on Nov. 25, with the main agenda items being the 2021 budget, Fibre Pontiac and local layoffs.

Warden Jane Toller and all 18 mayors were in attendance for the meeting, which was hosted virtually through Zoom and was also streamed live to the MRC’s Facebook page.

The meeting kicked off with Toller and each mayor thanking both outgoing Fort Coulonge mayor Gaston Allard and outgoing director of territory Régent Dugas.

Everyone had kind words for both men and wished them the best of luck in their next endeavors; Allard with his new job and Dugas with his retirement.

Pontiac Sorting Center layoffs

The Pontiac Sorting Center recently announced a total halt on all activities, laying off 23 employees after they were . . .