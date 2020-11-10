COVID-19 cases down to two

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Nov. 11, 2020 The Pontiac service area now has two active cases, down from three active cases last Monday, as the battle against a second wave of COVID-19 continues. The service area (RLS) encompassing both the MRC Pontiac and the Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) has had 32 total cases since the pandemic began. Within the MRC, which continues to be an orange zone, the Municipalities of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca