COVID-19 numbers up, testing is down

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Oct. 14, 2020
Cases in the RLS Pontiac service area continue to rise, sitting at 25 as of Monday, up from 19 last week.
The Municipality of Pontiac observed an increase in cases as it began its second week as a red zone, going from 14 to 17.
The MRC Pontiac remains an orange zone as it continues to . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca