COVID-19 update
STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Sept. 30, 2020
The Fort Coulonge/Mansfield et Pontefract resident that self-reported her positive COVID-19 test on Sept. 18 has confirmed through Facebook that her husband and daughter have both tested negative for the virus, according to MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller.
The resident, who works for CISSSO, stated . . .
