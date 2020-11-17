Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Highlight News 

COVID-19 update: Premier Legault considering keeping kids home for extended holiday

Emily Hsueh

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Nov. 18, 2020
Premier François Legault is debating the idea of keeping students at home for an extended holiday break to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as daily case rates continue to hit record levels in Quebec.
Legault said that it was clear that schools have become . . .

