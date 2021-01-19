COVID graffiti bandit on the loose in Shawville

STEPHEN RICCIO SHAWVILLE Jan. 12, 2021 The Municipality of Shawville is offering a $100 reward to help identify a vandal who made their way around Shawville in the early hours on Jan. 12 and spray-painted COVID-related messages on several different surfaces, including Pontiac High School (PHS) and the Shawville business directory sign. The messages alternated between “COVID-19 is a lie” and “COVID most fraudulent crime” and was also scrawled on the sign at . . .

