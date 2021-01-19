Saturday, January 23, 2021
COVID-related vandalism that was found on the Mill Dam Park sign as well as the Shawville business directory sign and on several structures. The municipality is asking anyone who might have information to contact the police at 819-648-2141, with a $100 reward being offered, should an arrest be made.
News Top Story 

COVID graffiti bandit on the loose in Shawville

Emily Hsueh

STEPHEN RICCIO
SHAWVILLE Jan. 12, 2021
The Municipality of Shawville is offering a $100 reward to help identify a vandal who made their way around Shawville in the early hours on Jan. 12 and spray-painted COVID-related messages on several different surfaces, including Pontiac High School (PHS) and the Shawville business directory sign.
The messages alternated between “COVID-19 is a lie” and “COVID most fraudulent crime” and was also scrawled on the sign at . . .

