Coyote attack in Quyon

STEPHEN RICCIO QUYON Jan. 5, 2021 A vicious coyote attack on a deer on rue Saint Andrew in Quyon on Jan. 5 made for a rare occasion, especially for one resident who saw the predators right outside of her house, just minutes before the attack took place. Cecile Dumont, who lives on rue Ann in Quyon, said she was woken up at around 6 a.m. by . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca