Wednesday, May 22, 2019
The Equity
On May 11, around 50 Pontiac residents visited the Campbell’s Bau Lions Hall for a craft and bake sale put together by a local resident. Pictured, event organizer Diane Boisvert.
News 

Craft and bake sale in Campbell’s Bay

Liz Draper

J.D. Potié
CAMPBELL’S BAY
May 11, 2019
On May 11, around 50 Pontiac residents visited the Campbell’s Bay Lions Hall for a craft and bake sale put together by a local resident.
Hosted by Diane Boisvert, the event served as an opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day by giving local moms a chance to relax and indulge in her various pastries and for their kids to buy them a little something.

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.