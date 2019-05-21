Craft and bake sale in Campbell’s Bay

J.D. Potié CAMPBELL’S BAY May 11, 2019 On May 11, around 50 Pontiac residents visited the Campbell’s Bay Lions Hall for a craft and bake sale put together by a local resident. Hosted by Diane Boisvert, the event served as an opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day by giving local moms a chance to relax and indulge in her various pastries and for their kids to buy them a little something.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.