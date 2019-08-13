Crafting keychains in Campbell’s Bay

J.D. Potié CAMPBELL’S BAY July 31, 2019 On July 31, the Fab Lab du Jardin invited residents to its headquarters in Campbell’s Bay for a hands-on, creative workshop using high-end innovative technology. The event served as an opportunity for . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.