Crisis in rural health care: part 2.5

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC Sept. 23, 2020 Note: This is the third instalment of a series on the crisis in rural health care that attempts to discuss as many facets of the issue as possible. If you haven’t read the first portion, check out page two of our Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 editions. The previous article in the series focused on possible solutions to the issue of doctor attraction and retention. Upon reflection, it didn’t cover the topic adequately this addendum will detail the views of a young doctor that established a practice in the Pontiac in 2018. Let’s call it part 2.5. If you have a story or perspective you want to add to the conversation, send an email to editor@theequity.ca or call 819 647 2204. Dr. Sabrina Arès wasn’t like most of the doctors graduating from this province’s medical schools. While many of her peers were conducting their residencies in big city hospitals she chose to venture way up north to Amos, Que., in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, for the majority of her two years of training. “I would say two thirds was done in a rural area and one third done in the city,” she said. “That’s the best way.” During her two years of training, she learned the ins and outs of rural medicine, acquiring a broad range of skills. She said that . . .

