Crisis in rural health care: part 2

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC Sept. 9, 2020 Note: This is the second instalment of a series on the crisis in rural health care that attempts to discuss as many facets of the issue as possible. If you haven’t read the first portion, check out page two of our Sept. 2 issue. This article will examine some possible solutions to the problem of doctor attraction and retention in the region. The next part in this series will focus on mental health care in the Pontiac. If you have a story or perspective you want to add to the conversation, send an email to editor@theequity.ca or call 819 647 2204. Last week’s article, which kicked off this series, focused on the difficulties that face rural health care providers in attracting and retaining doctors. These physicians have workloads that look very different than those of doctors in the city, who tend to be highly specialized. The rural doctor has to be more of a generalist and have a broad range of skills to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca