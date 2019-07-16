Cruisers remember Bob

cALEB NICKERSON BRYSON July 10, 2019 On July 10, classic car enthusiasts from across the Ottawa Valley gathered at the Voyageur Restaurant in Bryson for a night of nostalgia and remembrance. The Wednesday cruise nights in Bryson have been spearheaded for the past three years by Lucy Kingsbury, and is just one stop in a circuit that spans the region during the warmer months.

