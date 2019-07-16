Tuesday, July 16, 2019
The parking lot of the Voyageur Restaurant in Bryson was packed with classic hot rods and vehicles from all eras on Wednesday evening for the weekly cruise night. The evening doubled as a celebration of life for long-time member Bob Campbell, who passed away in May, an in memoriam table set up to honour him. Campbell was a big antique car enthusiast and a long-time member of the club.
Cruisers remember Bob

Liz Draper

cALEB NICKERSON
BRYSON July 10, 2019
On July 10, classic car enthusiasts from across the Ottawa Valley gathered at the Voyageur Restaurant in Bryson for a night of nostalgia and remembrance.
The Wednesday cruise nights in Bryson have been spearheaded for the past three years by Lucy Kingsbury, and is just one stop in a circuit that spans the region during the warmer months.

 

