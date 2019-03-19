CWL looks to inspire community leaders

J.D. Potié BRYSON March 16, 2019 On Saturday, around 20 women from across the Pontiac assembled in the basement of the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Bryson to discuss the Catholic Women’s League’s (CWL) strategic plan for the next three years. The workshop was led by diocesan representatives Joan Lemay, Margaret Maloney and Donna Provost, who spoke about the purpose of the organization, its core values of faith, service and social justice and how it envisions society in the near future.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.