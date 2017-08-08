Cycling by moonlight

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Aug. 7, 2017

The Jamboree PPJ continued to encourage exploring the Pontiac via cycling, this time pitting riders against a familiar backdrop, albeit a much darker one.

That’s because this month’s ride was themed as a Full Moon Tour, taking the PPJ cyclists through the backdrop of Shawville, out to Campbell’s Bay and back again, all under the cover of night.

