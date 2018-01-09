Danford Lake man shot by police identified

Chris Lowrey

DANFORD LAKE

Dec. 28, 2017

Authorities have identified the Danford Lake man shot and killed by police on Dec. 28.

38-year-old Denis Beaudoin was pronounced dead at hospital after being shot by police.

According to police, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Beaudoin’s father called police and told them his son was not well and had left home armed with a bow and arrow and an iron bar.

Later, Beaudoin allegedly called police himself and told them to arrive within the next 20 minutes or he would kill his father.

