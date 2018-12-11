Dangles in the Dark

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

FORT COULONGE

Dec. 9, 2018

Just as the warm-up got underway during Saturday night’s Pontiac Senior Comets’ game, a hush went over the crowd.

It wasn’t an on-ice catastrophe that caused the silence, but a power outage as the Fort Coulonge Arena went dark and the game lay in limbo.

Both the Comets and their opponents that evening, the Mont Laurier Montagnards, agreed that if the lights weren’t on at 8:30 p.m., the game would be called off. That deadline rolled around, and the players had accepted the evening’s fate as they packed their gear and hit the road.

As the Montagnards’ bus made its way out of town, street lights began to flicker on and Pontiac Senior Comets owner Danick Boisvert got on the phone.

