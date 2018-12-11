Tuesday, December 11, 2018

It was a hard-fought match for the Pontiac Senior Comets, but they managed to keep their opponents at bay. Pictured, Comet Daniele Dissipio fights off a Montagnard player in an early game face-off.
Dangles in the Dark

After a delay in start time to Saturday night’s game due to a power outage, the Pontiac Senior Comets went on to win 4-3 against the Mont Laurier Montagnards. Pictured, Mitchell Gibson celebrates his first goal of the evening, before going on to score the majority of the Comets’ goals.
A power outage delayed the start time of the game by an hour and a half, but many fans still turned out. From left: Amongst them were Comets alumni Ronald Soucie, Gary Pearson and Raymond Belanger.

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
FORT COULONGE
Dec. 9, 2018
Just as the warm-up got underway during Saturday night’s Pontiac Senior Comets’ game, a hush went over the crowd.
It wasn’t an on-ice catastrophe that caused the silence, but a power outage as the Fort Coulonge Arena went dark and the game lay in limbo.
Both the Comets and their opponents that evening, the Mont Laurier Montagnards, agreed that if the lights weren’t on at 8:30 p.m., the game would be called off. That deadline rolled around, and the players had accepted the evening’s fate as they packed their gear and hit the road.
As the Montagnards’ bus made its way out of town, street lights began to flicker on and Pontiac Senior Comets owner Danick Boisvert got on the phone.

