Darts, hockey and community spirit

CALEB NICKERSON

OTTER LAKE

Jan. 20, 2017

The Recreation Association grounds in Otter Lake were bustling on Saturday for a day of hockey, darts and community spirit.

RA President Shane Presley explained that the annual event is a way to get the community out and serves as a fundraiser for the community organization.

“We’ve been doing this for the past seven, eight years,” he said, adding that they had six ball hockey teams registered to play on the outdoor surface and 32 players signed up for darts in the RA hall. “Last year we had it in February and the weather was bad so we moved it up.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me