Thursday, December 6, 2018

Santa Claus made many stops throughout the Pontiac this weekend, participating in parades, meeting children and more. Pictured, he was all smiles in Campbell's Bay as the parade rolled through town on Saturday afternoon, before stopping at the local recreation association
Dashing through the Pontiac

Liz Draper 58 Views

Campbell’s Bay and Litchfield held their joint Christmas Parade on Saturday afternoon. Those lining the streets were treated to hot chocolate while they awaited Santa’s arrival. Everyone was welcomed to the R.A. for the chance to meet the jolly man himself.

The afternoon parade encouraged creativity by handing out cash prizes to the best float in each category. Pictured left, “The Boys Who Stole Christmas” won for best ATV this year.
St. John’s Elementary School took home third place for best float this year, with their depiction of the Polar Express, featuring some of the students on their way to the North Pole.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Fort Coulonge and Mansfield et Pontefract, parade took place after dark. Starting at the Mansfield Fire Department, the parade lit up the municipalities as it rolled through to the arena,
where Santa met with locals.

Rounding out the night-time parade was Mr. and Mrs. Claus, escorted by local firefighters.
The parade was led by the local fire departments, and featured many tractor trailers and construction equipment, all decked out for the holiday season.

 

 

 

