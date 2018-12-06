Dashing through the Pontiac

Campbell’s Bay and Litchfield held their joint Christmas Parade on Saturday afternoon. Those lining the streets were treated to hot chocolate while they awaited Santa’s arrival. Everyone was welcomed to the R.A. for the chance to meet the jolly man himself.

The Fort Coulonge and Mansfield et Pontefract, parade took place after dark. Starting at the Mansfield Fire Department, the parade lit up the municipalities as it rolled through to the arena,

where Santa met with locals.

