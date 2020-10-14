Thursday, October 15, 2020
Students at elementary schools within the Pontiac have had to deal with risking the merging of bubbles, as there is only one educator provided for every 20 students by the province for supervision. S.E. McDowell Elementary School Principal Grady Robson said that he is comfortable with the precautions the school has taken to keep it’s daycare program safe.
Daycare programs having to manage despite class bubble crossover

Emily Hsueh , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Oct. 14, 2020
Since the return to school in September, elementary schools have had to navigate keeping classroom bubbles intact while continuing the operation of daycare programs.
While schools in more densely populated areas might have the numbers to justify supervision of students while maintaining classroom bubbles, elementary schools throughout the Pontiac . . .

