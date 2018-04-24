Petawawa Kia

Daytime curlers host year-end banquet in Shawville

Basil Hodgins provided the entertainment for the Shawville Curling Club, performing a rowdy comedy set at the daytime curlers year-end banquet on April 19.

The winners of the Monday Arnold Ireland Trophy, from left: Denis Boucher, Réné Cousineau and Dalton Cluff. Not pictured, Dave Cummings.

Winners of the Tuesday Mixed Alaire Deering Trophy, from left: Fern Laliberté, Réné Cousineau, Mary Ann Abrams and Dalton Cluff.

The winners from the Thursday Mixed Memorial Trophy, from left: Bob Simpson, Nicole LeQuéré. Helen Routliffe and Albert Armstrong.

The winners of the Bean Can Trophy, from left: Wayne Park, Bob Simpson, Laurie Barber and Phyllis Wilson.

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE April 19, 2018
The Shawville Curling Club was packed on April 19 as the daytime curlers held their annual year-end banquet. The night’s festivities featured food, drink and many stories about games won and lost.
Mary Ann Abrams served as the emcee for the evening, and the meal was provided by Cafe 349, who took over operations at the club’s kitchen this season.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field

You must be logged in to post a comment Login