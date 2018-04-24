Daytime curlers host year-end banquet in Shawville

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE April 19, 2018

The Shawville Curling Club was packed on April 19 as the daytime curlers held their annual year-end banquet. The night’s festivities featured food, drink and many stories about games won and lost.

Mary Ann Abrams served as the emcee for the evening, and the meal was provided by Cafe 349, who took over operations at the club’s kitchen this season.

