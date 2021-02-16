Saturday, February 20, 2021
Will Cardinal, a singer-songwriter who frequents his family’s cottage in Norway Bay, released his debut album, Creator, in October 2020. The album was recorded entirely in the Pontiac and has several references to the area, which Cardinal calls his favourite place to be. Photo submitted
Debut album recorded in the Bay

The small riverside community of Norway Bay played a significant role in one artist’s newest album.
Will Cardinal is a cottager in the area who has been visiting the town every summer since he was a child.
He released his very first album, Creator, to Bandcamp in October. It was recorded completely in the Pontiac, which was a big inspiration for his work.

