Defence requests evidence, prosecutor obliges in Fort Coulonge murder

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Oct. 7, 2020 An Oct. 7 hearing for a Fort Coulonge man accused of murder saw a successful defence request for more evidence before going forward with preliminary hearings, meaning an additional hearing will take place on Nov. 2 before going to trial. The accused, 37 year-old Johan Mitchell Blake MacLennan is facing a first-degree murder change stemming from . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca