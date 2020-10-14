Defence requests evidence, prosecutor obliges in Fort Coulonge murder

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Oct. 7, 2020
An Oct. 7 hearing for a Fort Coulonge man accused of murder saw a successful defence request for more evidence before going forward with preliminary hearings, meaning an additional hearing will take place on Nov. 2 before going to trial.
The accused, 37 year-old Johan Mitchell Blake MacLennan is facing a first-degree murder change stemming from . . .
