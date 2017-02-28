Dept. of Forestry online consultation

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC Mar. 1, 2017

The Department of Forestry has announced the launch of an online consultation on the Integrated Operational Forest Management Plan (PAFIO).

The survey aims to consult with residents on the best use of certain tracts of land that will be used for forest management activities between 2017 and 2023.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me