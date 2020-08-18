Despite dry stretches, 2020 forest fire pace typical

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Aug. 19, 2020
MRC Pontiac has had 13 forest fires throughout 2020, an amount that lines up with past yearly averages according to SOPFEU representative Melanie Morin.
The SOPFEU is the provincial organization for forest fire protection, and Morin said their data suggests that . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca