Thursday, August 20, 2020
The SOPFEU is the provincial body for forest fire protection, and they have reported 13 fires so far in 2020. This is an average amount for this time of year, according to rep Melanie Morin.
News 

Despite dry stretches, 2020 forest fire pace typical

Emily Hsueh , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Aug. 19, 2020
MRC Pontiac has had 13 forest fires throughout 2020, an amount that lines up with past yearly averages according to SOPFEU representative Melanie Morin.
