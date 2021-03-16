Dignified aprons for long-term care

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE March 17, 2021 If you’ve got some extra collared shirts or nice blouses kicking around, the staff at the local long-term care facility will take them off your hands for a special project. According to Serena Larivière Ferrigan, a leisure technician at the Pontiac Reception Centre in Shawville, the shirts will be used to create “dignity aprons” something she came across on social media. “A dignity apron is basically an apron that is camouflaged to look like an everyday dress- shirt or blouse,” she explained. The shirts are sewn onto . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca