Dinner celebrates Pontiac produce

CALEB NICKERSON

BRISTOL Sept. 20, 2018

On Sept. 20, more than 60 local residents turned out to the newly renovated barn at Pine Lodge for the second iteration of the SADC’s Farm to Fork meal.

The idea to host a dinner party featuring a broad selection of the Pontiac’s natural bounty came from a local producer, explained SADC business advisor Brittney Morin.

“He said that it was something that would be fun to do in this area and I said absolutely,” she said as she took a short break from serving soup. “We’re trying to feature as many farms as possible and this dinner we were able to feature 18.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me