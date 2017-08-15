Dinner under the tent in Norway Bay
Close to 300 people came out to McLellan Park in Norway Bay on Saturday night for an outdoor dinner and fireworks show. From left: Yves Martineau, Lise Martineau, Elsie McIntosh, John Argue, Kevin Kluke, Marie-Josee Lupien, Anne Forbes and Steve Forbes.
A dinner was held to celebrate Canada 150 at McLellan Park in Norway Bay on Saturday evening. Pictured, organizer Pat Vail poses with Bristol councillor Greg Graham, as local troublemaker Terry Gamble sneaks in for a photo bomb.
Local musicians Steve Schellenberg and Ursula Schultz provided the musical entertainment for the evening. “It’s really intimate,” Schultz said.
Caleb Nickerson
NORWAY BAY Aug. 12, 2017
Close to 300 people gathered at McLellan Park in Norway Bay on Saturday night for a community dinner hosted by the Bristol 150 Committee.
