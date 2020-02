Dear Editor, On Jan. 29, 33 families applied for Pre-K education at Dr. S. E. McDowell School in Shawville. Half of these families are told that there isn’t space for their child. Government funding only . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.