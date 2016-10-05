Discussion on electoral reform

Dear Editor,

I was pleased to see Carl Hager enter into the discussion on electoral reform; someone whom I had the privilege of meeting during the last election. Hager and I share different viewpoints, but I tremendously respect the work he undertakes with the NDP.

He is correct in stating that Pontiac’s Liberal MP had the entire summer (and year) to undertake electoral reform consultations, and chose not to. There were no mailed electoral reform surveys of any form that came to my attention this year either.

