Discussion on stress relief amidst floods

J.D. Potié LUSKVILLE May 11, 2019 On May 11, a small group of parents and their children gathered at Studio Creation Luskville for a discussion aimed towards reducing stress and anxiety in the midst of the 2019 floods. Hosted by local therapist Natalie Fraser, the event consisted of parents and their kids sitting in a circle to talk about how they’ve been affected by the flooding.

