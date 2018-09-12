Do It For Terry

As I sat in my chair as a volunteer in the Palliative Care Unit at the Pontiac Community Hospital, I realized, our three rooms are full and there are three other patients in General Care who are waiting to get into our wing. All six patients have a form of cancer. I ask myself, we, the Shawville Terry Fox Organizing Committee, have been participating in the run for the past 36 years, have we not made a difference?

On April 12, 1980, Terry Fox began his run in Newfoundland by dipping his prosthetic leg into the Atlantic Ocean. His “Marathon of Hope” had him run a marathon a day. His goal was to cross Canada and raise money to fund cancer research. His run ended just outside of Thunder Bay on Sept. 1, 1980. He had run 143 days, covering 5,373 km. On June 28, 1981, Terry passed away – his cancer had returned.

