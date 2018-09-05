Dog attacks two men

CALEB NICKERSON

MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Aug. 28, 2018

Last Tuesday night, two men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in the Municipality of Pontiac.

Police say that around 8:30 p.m., a 40-year-old and a 69-year-old were attacked by the animal, which belonged to the younger man, outside a residence on Hwy. 148 in Luskville.

