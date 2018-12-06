Don’t throw stones

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford angered many when his government announced plans to axe the French language services commissioner and scrap a proposed French language university.

Francophones in Ontario protested the move this past weekend and the push back has forced the Ontario government to re-evaluate its plans.

On Nov. 30, the PCs announced plans to re-create the position of French language services commissioner as part of the ombudsman’s office, Caroline Mulroney was named the minister of Francophone affairs and Ford’s office hired a Francophone policy advisor.

Needless to say, Ford got the message.

