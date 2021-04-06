Saturday, April 10, 2021
Dr. Alexander Zhivkov a family medicine specialist residing in Mansfield et Pontefract retired after 46 years of practicing in the Pontiac. Originally from Sofia, Bulgaria, he came to Canada as a political refugee in 1970 and set up a practice in the Pontiac in 1975.
Dr. Alexander Zhivkov looks back on 46 years in the Pontiac

CALEB NICKERSON
MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT April 7, 2021
This past week, a Pontiac physician retired from practicing medicine, after nearly five decades of serving the community.
Dr. Alexander Zhivkov took a rather circuitous route to the Pontiac, where he has practiced medicine since 1975. Originally from Sofia, Bulgaria, he came to Canada as a political refugee in 1970 at the age of 29.
He met his wife Michele, a pharmacist originally from France, in Montreal where he . . .

