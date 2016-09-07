Dreams do come true: School ditches homework

ANDREA CRANFIELD

CHAPEAU Sept. 21, 2016

The Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur School of Chapeau has been the focus of attention recently after the decision to stop giving students homework.

Isabelle Nadeau, who has been a teacher for more than 10 years, and teaches grade 6 at Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur School, was not noticing any benefits from giving her students homework.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me