Duck Race fundraiser: kids’ toys for l’EntourElle

CALEB NICKERSON

FORT COULONGE

Aug. 12, 2018

On Sunday, residents of Fort Coulonge and Mansfield gathered at the bridge across the Coulonge River for the start of a new tradition.

The first duck race in support of local women’s shelter L’EntourElle was a success, selling around 750 tickets on rubber ducks to float down the river.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me