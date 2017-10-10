Easter comes to Upper Pontiac

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

CHAPEAU Sept. 30, 2017

The Pontiac Federal Liberal Riding Association held a fundraiser in Chapeau, featuring an MP from P.E.I. to Chapeau for a special meet and greet.

Held at the Ancienne Banque, the brunch welcomed around 40 guests to the Upper Pontiac, marking the first fundraiser in the area since the 2015 election.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me