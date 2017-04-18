Easter tea raises over $1,000 for Villa James Shaw

TERRY BIJOJOTE

SHAWVILLE April 15, 2017

Over 100 people attended the Villa James Shaw (VJS) fundraiser tea at the Shawville United Church dining hall on Saturday.

Eleanor Hayes, one of the attendees, said that her presence was a show of support to the organization.

“I want to help the board, which is trying to get the new homes set up,” said Hayes. “Every penny counts.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me