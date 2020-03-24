Eight Outaouais cases confirmed

CALEB NICKERSON

As of March 23, the number of confirmed cases in the Outaouais was 8, with a total of 628 across the province. The provincial total has changed to include probable cases, which, in addition to ramped up testing, resulted in the bump of over 400 cases from Sunday. Of these cases, 45 have been hospitalized, with 20 in intensive care. As of Monday, four people have died, all from the same seniors’ residence.

The Centre intégré de Santé et de Services sociaux de l’Outaouais (CISSSO) announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on March 18.

The infected person had travelled recently and took all precautions when she showed up at the CISSSO’s facility. She is currently isolated at home and authorities are monitoring her closely.

As of Monday, the CISSSO had conducted 1,703 tests and were waiting on 505 results. They also increased the hours of the regional testing centre in Gatineau from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., by appointment only.

In a statement, they also said they were moving waiting patients to free up short-term beds in their hospitals.

The CISSSO thanked their nursing staff on the front-lines of this public health crisis and offered a reminder to the public on to do their part to limit the spread of the virus.