Electric car and charging stations for Pontiac

CALEB NICKERSON MRC PONTIAC June 5, 2019 MRC Pontiac is taking a lead in the adoption of electric car infrastructure, by taking part in a pilot project that will see the introduction of three charging stations to the region, as well as an electric vehicle for public use. With 67 per cent of the cost being funded through the SAUVéR project, the MRC received their electric vehicle last week and will install a public charger at their office in Campbell’s Bay in the coming months.

