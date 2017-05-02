Emergency financial aid offered to flood victims

Caleb Nickerson

LUSKVILLE April 26, 2017

Several dozen flood victims from the Municipality of Pontiac turned out to Luskville Community Centre on April 26 for an information session on applying for the Quebec disaster relief fund.

There were both English and French sessions, held back-to-back, by workers from the ministry of public safety. The previous Friday, a state of emergency was declared when the heavy rainfall led to severe flooding.

