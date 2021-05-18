Emergency measures lifted, over 55 % of adults vaccinated

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC May 17, 2021 Emergency measures were lifted throughout the MRC Pontiac on Monday, May 17, as the region continues to experience steadily lowering case figures. Measures were also lifted in Gatineau and the MRC des Collines, and the entire Outaouais is now . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca