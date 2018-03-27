En français, s’il vous plaît

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

OTTER LAKE

March 26, 2018

There’s a little-known service available to adult Anglophones looking to enhance their French in Otter Lake, with students giving their teacher an A+ for her work.

Esther Dubeau has been teaching French lessons to small groups of people out of her home since 1993, in a stress-free, encouraging environment.

“I had a hard time learning English and now I’m paying it back,” said Dubeau.

Every Monday, from 9:30 till 11:30 a.m., Dubeau welcomes a small group of Anglophones into her home for her weekly French classes. Here, the group works together on a variety of exercises meant to stimulate their French-speaking abilities.

