Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Tait Becke makes sure all the tech is working in order to live stream Pontiac Enchanté’s virtual concerts, while pianist Suren Barry plays. It was in preparartion for their final concert of the 2020/2021 season featuring Barry and violinist Sofia Yatsyuk.
Tait Becke makes sure all the tech is working in order to live stream Pontiac Enchanté’s virtual concerts, while pianist Suren Barry plays. It was in preparartion for their final concert of the 2020/2021 season featuring Barry and violinist Sofia Yatsyuk.
Highlight Local Events 

Encore: Pontiac Enchanté looks back on first virtual season

Emily Hsueh , , ,

EMILY HSUEH
LUSKVILLE June 9, 2021 

The onset of the pandemic last year spelled the end of live music and shows all around the world. But one Luskville concert series faced the challenge head-on and, after nine months, had their final virtual concert of their 2020/2021 season . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca