Encouraging local arts and culture

Caleb Nickerson

PORTAGE DU FORT

Oct. 10, 2017

With the local elections fast approaching, an organization that supports arts and culture in the region presented 17 proposals for local candidates at the Stone School Gallery in Portage du Fort on Oct. 10.

Culture Outaouais, a non-profit organization whose mandate is to support local artists and cultural enterprise in the area, held multiple events across the five MRCs in the region last week to advocate for the development of arts and culture by municipalities and regional bodies

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me