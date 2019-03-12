Enough is enough

Dear Editor, Previous Municipality of Pontiac Mayor Roger Larose is demanding an apology from Mayor Joanne Labadie. For 17 months I have sat silently on many occasions, understanding that Madame Labadie, came into office without any municipal experience, even stating the fact herself at the all candidates debate that she had never attended a municipal council meeting. She has publicly blamed past elected officials on alleged issues with respect to the newly built community centre in Quyon in the March 6, 2019 edition of THE EQUITY. This is definitely not how you get council to work with you.

* This article is available only to subscribers of THE EQUITY Premium or Online service. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.