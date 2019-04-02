Tuesday, April 2, 2019
The Equity
Many of the students acted as servers, delivering steaming plates of spaghetti to attendees, while others showed off their acting chops for the evening’s entertainment.
ESSC grads put on murder mystery

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
FORT COULONGE
March 29, 2019
The cafeteria at École secondaire Sieur de Coulonge (ESSC) was transformed into a dinner theatre on Friday evening, as a group of soon-to-be graduates raised funds for their send-off celebration.
Around 40 Secondary Five students were divided into performers and servers, with actors sporting 50s attire like poodle skirts or t-shirts with rolled up sleeves, and the rest in white shirts and black pants.

 

