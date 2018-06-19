ESSC students put on murder mystery
On June 6, secondary 4 students at École secondaire Sieur de Coulonge performed a play entitled Le bal des refroidis for an audience of their peers and parents. Drama teacher David Laflèche explained that the group of 23 students had been working on the production since January, and that it was a kind of murder mystery in which a group of students gather to write a play and start disappearing.
