Euchre and Timbits bring cheer to all

SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON

BRISTOL Feb. 12, 2017

Divided between the Norway Bay skating rink and the Jack Graham Community Centre, the Bristol Winter Carnival was an event for all ages.

While the weather may have scared off some, both the rink and the community hall drew dedicated players.

At the rink, Deborah Powell organized various skating competitions. Skaters took turns going down the rink and back, balancing a stick on their heads as those watching gave encouraging cheers. When players got cold they hurried inside to re-fuel and warm up with Timbits and hot chocolate.

